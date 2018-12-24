The Asian Age | News



Man booked for Facebook post on Rahul, Priyanka

PTI
Published : Dec 24, 2018, 6:05 am IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2018, 6:05 am IST

Negi had made derogatory remarks against Cong chief, sister.

Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi, right, and his sister Priyanka Vadra. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi, right, and his sister Priyanka Vadra. (Photo: PTI)

Shimla: A local resident has been booked for making derogatory remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra on Facebook, the police said Saturday.

A first information report has been registered against Ranbir Singh Negi on the basis of a complaint by Himachal Youth Congress president Manish Thakur, Shimla Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Shukla said.

The deputy SP said that the FIR has been lodged at Sadar police station under Sections 295 A and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

While Section 295 A deals with the offence of committing "deliberate and malicious acts aimed at outraging religious feelings", the other sections pertains to the crime of "making statements promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes".

The FIR has just been lodged and the accused will soon be arrested, he added. In his Facebook status uploaded in Hindi on December 21, Negi had made derogatory remarks against the Congress president and his sister.    

Tags: rahul gandhi, priyanka vadra
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

