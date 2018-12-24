The Asian Age | News

Monday, Dec 24, 2018 | Last Update : 07:13 AM IST

India, All India

Mahagathbandhan is an incoherent alliance of rich dynasties, says PM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 24, 2018, 3:30 am IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2018, 5:51 am IST

Modi said during his third interaction with his party's Karyakarthas in Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress and its allies for attempting to form a grand alliance against his BJP. He said these parties are coming together as Mahagathbandhan only for their "personal survival." Their alliance is not based on ideology but is unholy and opportunistic alliance with the Congress, Mr. Modi said during his third interaction with his party's Karyakarthas in Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.

"Many political leaders today are talking about a grand alliance or the Mahagathbandhan. Let me tell you that this alliance is for personal survival, not ideological support. This alliance is for power, not for people. This alliance is for personal ambitions and not for people's aspirations," Mr. Modi said while interacting with the Karyakarthas in Chennai Central. He was responding to a question from a party member on whether the Congress and its allies will save themselves from their past sins.

The Prime Minister interacted with BJP booth Karyakarthas from Chennai North, Madurai, Tiruchy besides Tiruvallur districts on the occasion through video conferencing.

Several of these parties and their leaders are deeply inspired by Dr. Lohia, who was deeply opposed to the Congress, its ideology and the way Congress did politics. "What sort of a tribute are they paying to Dr. Lohia by forming an unholy and opportunist alliance with the Congress? … Dr. Lohia always said the Congress is a compromised party, which had made compromises on many ideological issues," Mr. Modi further said.

Dr. Lohia had said the Congress was responsible for the caste and inequality in the country and he was pained that the Congress, after 1947 was not the Congress of Mahatma Gandhi, but it had leaders who got used to power and luxury. The top leadership of several parties who are now aiming for a seat in the Mahagathbandhan were arrested and tortured during the emergency.

"Sadly today these parties and Congress have become oxygen for each other. But people know very well the real nature of these parties. Whenever they are in power, the State is complete breakdown of law and order, corrupt and criminal elements are supreme when these parties govern," Mr. Modi said.

Tags: narendra modi, mahagathbandhan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

