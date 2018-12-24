The Asian Age | News

7 people killed after 50-vehicle pile-up due to dense fog in Haryana

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 24, 2018, 12:28 pm IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2018, 12:28 pm IST

According to reports, six out of seven dead in the accident were women.

The accident took place on the Rohtak-Rewari highway. (Photo: ANI)
 The accident took place on the Rohtak-Rewari highway. (Photo: ANI)

Rohtak: Seven people were killed and many others injured after nearly 50 vehicle piled up on a highway in Haryana due to dense fog on Monday morning.

The accident took place on the Rohtak-Rewari highway.

According to reports, six out of seven dead in the accident were women.

 

(Photo: ANI)

 

The reports said that an accident occured at Badli flyover near the highway after which a school bus, cars, and many other heavy vehicles piled up due to poor visibility.

After the incident around 2 kilometer stretch on the highway was blocked.

 

(Photo: ANI)

 

Tags: rohtak-rewari highway, haryana, dense fog
Location: India, Haryana, Rohtak

