The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 24, 2018 | Last Update : 11:26 AM IST

India, All India

1 killed as bus with 35 ITBP personnel falls into gorge in J&K

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Dec 24, 2018, 10:58 am IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2018, 10:58 am IST

The accident occured near Khooni Nala in Ramban district around 8:30 am, police said.

Trees stopped the bus from falling further down the gorge, police said. (Photo: ANI)
 Trees stopped the bus from falling further down the gorge, police said. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: One Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel was killed and 34 others were injured after a bus carrying carrying them skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar highway and fell into a gorge, police said.

The accident occured near Khooni Nala in Ramban district around 8:30 am, police said.

24 people have been injured and those seriously injured were moved to Jammu via chopper.

"We have rescued 24 people with injuries and 1 dead. We are evacuating seriously injured to Jammu via chopper. There were reportedly 35 people travelling," news agency ANI quoted DC Ramban saying.

Trees stopped the bus from falling further down the gorge, police said.

A team of rescue personnel comprising Army, police and local volunteers are at the spot to save those trapped.

Tags: jammu-srinagar highway, indo-tibetan border police (itbp), ramban district, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

2

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

3

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

4

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

5

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham