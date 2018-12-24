1 killed as bus with 35 ITBP personnel falls into gorge in J&K

The accident occured near Khooni Nala in Ramban district around 8:30 am, police said.

Srinagar: One Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel was killed and 34 others were injured after a bus carrying carrying them skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar highway and fell into a gorge, police said.

The accident occured near Khooni Nala in Ramban district around 8:30 am, police said.

24 people have been injured and those seriously injured were moved to Jammu via chopper.

"We have rescued 24 people with injuries and 1 dead. We are evacuating seriously injured to Jammu via chopper. There were reportedly 35 people travelling," news agency ANI quoted DC Ramban saying.

Trees stopped the bus from falling further down the gorge, police said.

A team of rescue personnel comprising Army, police and local volunteers are at the spot to save those trapped.