The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 24, 2017 | Last Update : 01:54 PM IST

India, All India

Will punish those who disturb peace, says Rajnath Singh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 24, 2017, 12:30 am IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2017, 5:17 am IST

In another significant statement, the minister stressed on the important role of the people living near the international borders.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Union home minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a rare advisory before Christmas, the government has asked states to ensure maintenance of law and order in the backdrop of certain fringe elements recently threatening some Christian community members against celebrating the festival.

On December 17, a fringe group had issued a circular to the management of all city schools in Aligarh saying if they celebrated Christmas, it would be “at their own risk”.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 54th-anniversary parade of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Saturday, Union home minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the issuance of the advisory.

“Any festival, whether it is Christmas, Ramzaan, Holi or Diwali, should be celebrated without any problems. Strict action would be taken if anyone tries to create ruckus during the festivals,” Mr Singh said.

“I believe that all people irrespective of any religion should celebrate each other’s festivals in its true spirit with full enthusiasm,” he added.

Lauding the role of the SSB for its counter-insurgency operations and anti-Naxal operations, Mr Singh said that the border force that guards the frontiers with Nepal and Bhutan has strengthened itself by creating more Border Outposts (BOP) after the Dokalam standoff with China.

“The past year has been tremendous for the force. The SSB has increased its strength after the Dokalam standoff with China, by creating more border outposts near Sikkim and Bhutan border,” Mr Singh said.

In another significant statement, the minister stressed on the important role of the people living near the international borders.

“People living near border areas should be considered as strategic assets of India”.

For decades a silent exodus has been taking place from the upper reaches of the Himalayan states bordering China.

The drastic thinning of the population from the Indo-China border especially in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh has assumed a big security threat. The Indian states that share a border with China are Arunachal Pradesh , Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Tags: christmas, rajnath singh, peace
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

No fingerprint sensor for OnePlus 6?

2

Katrina Kaif silences Salman Khan with some stern looks on a TV show; know why

3

MS Dhoni will play till ICC World Cup 2019: MSK Prasad

4

Alcohol makes men more likely to objectify women: study

5

Year-ender 2017: The ‘Brand Wars’ in the tech universe

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham