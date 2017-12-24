The Asian Age | News

Gurgaon: Medanta overcharges family of 8-yr-old who died of dengue

ANI
Published : Dec 24, 2017, 8:28 am IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2017, 11:18 am IST

Family of 8-yr-old who died of dengue was charged Rs 15.88 lakh for 21 days by Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital.

Gurgaon Police PRO says, 'We received a complaint at Police Station Sadar yesterday. The complainant has levelled the allegation on Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital.' (Photo: PTI)
 Gurgaon Police PRO says, 'We received a complaint at Police Station Sadar yesterday. The complainant has levelled the allegation on Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital.' (Photo: PTI)

Gurgaon: In a case similar to that of Fortis Hospital, the family of an eight-year-old boy suffering from dengue, who later died, was charged Rs 15.88 lakh for 21 days by Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital.

The child was referred to a different hospital after Medanta made the family shell out huge amount.

“We received a complaint at Police Station Sadar yesterday. The complainant has levelled the allegation on Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital,” said Gurgaon Police PRO.

He added that their child was suffering from dengue and was admitted to the hospital, but was imposed with a huge bill penalty.

Speaking to ANI, the grieving father of the deceased child said, “My child was there in the hospital for 21 days, the hospital gave us a bill of Rs 15.88 lakh. We had to request people for money; the hospital has looted us in the name of treatment.”

He added that when the doctors at Medanta Hospital felt that the child's condition is such that he can no longer be kept there, “they pushed us to shift him to a government hospital, so we shifted him there.”

The investigation is underway.

Tags: fortis hospital, dengue death, overcharge treatment, medanta hospital
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

