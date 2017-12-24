ED files charges against Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti

ED counsel Nitesh Rana filed the chargesheet before the court of special judge N.K. Malhotra.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed chargesheet against RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in a money laundering case.

The probe agency had earlier attached a Delhi farmhouse in connection with its money laundering probe against Ms Bharti and her husband, Shailesh Kumar.

The farmhouse, located at 26, Palam Farms in south Delhi’s Bijwasan area was attached provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It belongs to Ms Bharti and Mr Kumar and is “held in the name of Ms Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited”, the Central probe agency said.

“It was purchased using `1.2 crore involved in money laundering in the year 2008-09,” the ED alleged.

The agency had also conducted raids at this location and few others in July as part of its probe against two brothers, Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain, and others who have been alleged to have laundered several crore rupees using shell companies.

The Jain brothers were arrested by the ED under the PMLA. It had also arrested a chartered accountant, Rajesh Agrawal, who mediated and provided a cash amount of “`90 lakh to the Jain brothers in advance so as to invest in Ms Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd as share premium”.

One of the firms that the arrested duo dealt with was Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited.