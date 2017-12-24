The Asian Age | News

Chhattisgarh: Teachers told to click pictures of peeing students

The order said the class monitors should maintain a register recording names of students who used the toilets.

The order issued recently by Jagdish Sonkar, CEO of zilla panchayat of Dhamtari district, has said low cost toilets have been built in 1,405 schools under 355 gram panchayats under the Swachchh Bharat Mission programme. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
Bhopal: A bizarre order by a chief executive officer (CEO) of a zilla panchayat of a Chhattisgarh district directing local teachers to click pictures of students while peeing in toilets in their schools has sparked protests from different quarters leading to its withdrawal.

The order issued recently by Jagdish Sonkar, CEO of zilla panchayat of Dhamtari district, has said low cost toilets have been built in 1,405 schools under 355 gram panchayats under the Swachchh Bharat Mission programme.

It added it was mandatory on the part of the teachers to post regularly information on maintenance of the toilets along with pictures of students while they were using them as evidence.

The order said the class monitors should maintain a register recording names of students who used the toilets.

The teachers, however, protested the order describing it infringement on the privacy of the pupils.Besides, they argued that it would be inappropriate to take pictures of girl students while they were using toilets in the schools. The women teachers also expressed their reservation on clicking pictures of boys when the latter were using the toilets.

Pictures of students peeing in the school toilets had gone viral in the social media, forcing their parents to come forward to lodge a protest against the order. Following this, Dhamtari district collector R. Prasanna on Saturday asked the zilla panchayat CEO to withdraw the order immediately.

