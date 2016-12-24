Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 | Last Update : 09:20 PM IST

India, All India

Demonetisation is short term pain for long term gain: Modi

ANI
Published : Dec 24, 2016, 1:38 pm IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2016, 3:04 pm IST

He also said that his government would not shy away from taking more tough steps to tackle black money.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Raigad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday articulated that demonetisation is only short term pain for long term gain, adding that the present regime would not shy away from taking difficult decisions that are in the interest of the country.

"Demonetisation is only short term pain for a long term gain. We will continue with sound economic policies to ensure India's bright future in the long run," he said.

Speaking at the inaugural function the National Institute of Securities Markets ( NISM) in Raigad, Prime Minister Modi said that India is being seen as bright spot and to see how far India has travelled one should look back to 2012-13 when the currency was falling sharply.

"India has earned a good name for its well regulated securities markets," Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister Modi also expressed the view that public investment has increased in the last three years and progress has been made in ease of doing business.

"Constitutional amendments on GST that remained pending for years has been passed and the long awaited GST will soon be a reality," he said.

"For financial markets to function successfully, participants need to be well informed," he added.

Prime Minister Modi further said that those who profit from financial markets must make a fair contribution to nation-building through taxes.

Highlighting the progress made by the Indian economy the Prime Minister said, " SEBI should work for closer linkage between spot markets like e-NAM and derivatives markets to benefit farmers. The country has made progress and improved the ease of doing business as foreign direct investment(FDI) has now reached record levels."

The Prime Minister asked stock markets to raise capital in innovative ways for projects in agriculture.

"Government is very keen to encourage start-ups as stock markets are essential for the start-up ecosystem," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Raigad to inaugurate the new campus of the National Institute of Securities Markets in Panvel.

During his one-day-visit to the state, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on an island in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai and a metro project in Pune.

Tags: narendra modi, demonetisation, note ban
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka and Bhansali to work together again?

2

Internet nail-varnish dare nets sick Dutch 6-year-old a million

3

Golf's Tiger Woods hits the links with Donald Trump

4

Designer build's India's first bamboo bicycle

5

Doctors help man beat universally lethal disease

more

Editors' Picks

Karun Nair recently scored an unbeaten triple hundred in the fifth Test against England in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Karun Nair complains of lower abdominal pain

A four-year-old girl, who went missing on December 15, was found dead near her village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum on Thursday. (Representational image)

Jharkhand: 4-year-old raped, murdered; villagers allege witchcraft

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

The photographer breaks gender stereotypes by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Women in traditional 'male jobs' for powerful photo-series

Be it the tragic tale of Harambe whose death was in the spotlight across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom

The

Vivid scenes welcome Christmas frenzy in Philippines

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham