Former special police officer kidnapped, killed in Kashmir's Shopian

PTI
Published : Nov 24, 2018, 8:11 am IST
The bullet-riddled body of former SPO Basharat Ahmad Wagay was recovered, hours after he was kidnapped, a police official said.

Srinagar: A former special police officer (SPO) was killed by suspected terrorists on Friday after they kidnapped him in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

The police official said that the two other kidnapped persons -- Zahid Ahmad Wagay and Reyaz Ahmad Wagay -- were released by the suspected terrorists.

Terrorists killed two persons -- one shot dead and another terminated in ISIS-style execution -- in South Kashmir last week on the charge of being informers of security forces.

