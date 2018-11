Congress leader CP Joshi has been told to reply by 11 pm on Sunday.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday has sent a notice to Congress leader CP Joshi for his controversial comments that "only Brahmins know enough to talk about Hinduism".

He has been told to reply by 11 pm on Sunday.

The Congress leader is contesting election from Rajasthan’s Nathdwara constituency.