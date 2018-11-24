The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Nov 24, 2018

India, All India

Anti-Dalit elements plotted to kill me during Shabbirpur violence in UP: Mayawati

ANI
Published : Nov 24, 2018, 5:15 pm IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2018, 5:15 pm IST

'Our resourcefulness foiled their plan. I was forced to resign from Rajya Sabha as I wasn't allowed to raise issue in Parliament,' she said.

 "I want to urge Dalit community to not get influenced by any such political organisations and waste their vote for their candidates. Our people know that just because of these organisations last year heart-wrenching Shabbirpur violence took place in UP against Dalits," she said. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday claimed that some anti-Dalit elements allegedly conspired to kill her last year during the "heart-wrenching" Shabbirpur violence in Uttar Pradesh.

"We have got to know that some fraud outfits like Bhim Army and 'Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019 -Next PM Behan ji', which are against the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), are going to our Dalit supporters and collecting funds for their interests and asking them to take part in rallies in order to make me the next Prime Minister," Mayawati told ANI.

"They are even spreading hatred in the minds of Dalit people against the upper castes by speaking against the upper caste people in front of them. They are doing so to stop the upper caste people from joining the BSP," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.

"As part of this, anti-Dalit elements had even conspired to kill me. Their plan was not fulfilled due to our resourcefulness. I was forced to resign from my Rajya Sabha post as I was not allowed to raise this issue in the Parliament," she added.

"I want to urge the Dalit community to not get influenced by any such political organisations and waste their vote for their candidates. Our people know that just because of these organisations last year heart-wrenching Shabbirpur violence took place in Uttar Pradesh against Dalits," she said.

In the 2017 Saharanpur caste violence, one person was killed and 16 others were injured, including a Head Constable of Uttar Pradesh Police during clashes, which took place on May 5, 2017.

Tags: bahujan samaj party (bsp), mayawati, saharanpur violence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

