Sushma Swaraj to represent India at SCO meet

Published : Nov 24, 2017, 12:49 am IST
The SCO summit will be held on November 30 and December 1 and it is likely to discuss the regional security scenario besides several other issues.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Even as Russia, China and India are expected hold trilateral talks in New Delhi on December 11, external affairs minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj will represent India at the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Russian city of Sochi where she is expected to interact with both Russian and Chinese leaders. Ms Swaraj will leave New Delhi on November 29 and return on December 2.

The SCO summit will be held on November 30 and December 1 and it is likely to discuss the regional security scenario besides several other issues. It is unclear whether she will have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines with her Pakistani counterpart there. Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday said there was a need for both India and China to foster a favourable external environment.

“Both China and India are developing countries and face common tasks. At a crucial stage at deepening reform and advancing modernisation, both countries need to foster a favourable external environment,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Xie Liyan was quoted as saying.

