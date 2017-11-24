SC to hear plea against Padmavati’s international release on Nov 28

The counsel for producers had submitted that the film’s promos were released and it has got the requisite CBFC approval.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on November 28 a fresh petition for a direction to the producers of film Padmavati not to release it in the United Kingdom or any other country outside India on December 1.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud told advocate and petitioner M.L. Sharma who made a mention for urgent hearing that the petition would be listed on November 28.

Mr Sharma submitted that though the Censor Board was yet to certify the film Padmavati the producers are taking steps to release the film in UK on December 1. Mr Sharma alleged that grave damage would be done to social harmony if the movie was allowed to be released outside India. Also, he sought criminal prosecution of the makers of the movie for allegedly misrepresenting facts that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the songs and promos.

He said the release should be stopped and prosecution should be launched against the producer and director.

The CJI told Mr. Sharma “We will take it up on Tuesday. You file a fresh writ petition, instead of an application in the earlier petition, which has been disposed off on November 20.”

Earlier, the apex court had dismissed his plea seeking to delete certain alleged objectionable scenes from movie observing that it was premature.

The bench had observed that the CBFC has not yet given certificate to the movie and the apex court cannot “injunct” a statutory body from doing its duty.

The counsel for producers had submitted that the film’s promos were released and it has got the requisite CBFC approval.

The bench in a brief order had said, “During the course of hearing it transpires that Padmavati has not yet received certification from CBFC. In view of the aforesaid position, our (court) interference will tantamount to prejudging the matter. We do not intend to do so. Needless to say that the admitted pleadings are premature.”