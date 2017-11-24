Rahul to be Congress’ PM candidate in 2019, says Jitin Prasada

Though this woulb be the natural outcome of his elevation as party president, Mr Prasada felt it needed to be spelt out.

Lucknow: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is all set to be the party’s PM candidate in 2019, former Union minister Jitin Prasada told reporters in Lucknow on Thursday.

Though this woulb be the natural outcome of his elevation as party president, Mr Prasada felt it needed to be spelt out.

“Mr Rahul Gandhi is the only one in the country who can take on the Modi government. He has led the crusade against the BJP from the front, and championed the cause of the poor. Mr Gandhi, who will be party president soon, will also be the party’s PM candidate in 2019,” Mr Prasada said. Mr Gandhi, he added, exemplified a sense of commitment.

“He humbly takes the experience of elders and energy of young teammates together. Veteran leader Ashok Gehlot represented the party in Gujarat, while R.P.N. Singh led the cadres in Jharkhand,” Mr Prasada added.