Hafiz Saeed’s release exposes true face of Pakistan: India

Pakistan has not changed its policy of shielding and supporting non-state actors and its true face is visible for all to see, says MEA.

New Delhi: Angry over the imminent release of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed from house arrest, India on Thursday hit out at Islamabad for not changing its policy of shielding terrorists and said, “India, as indeed the entire international community, is outraged that a self-confessed and UN-proscribed terrorist is being allowed to walk free and continue his evil agenda.”

The ministry of external affairs (MEA), in a statement, said, “We have seen reports on the release of the leader of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and internationally proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed… As you are aware, he was the prime organiser of the Mumbai terror attacks in which many Indians and nationals of several other countries were killed. He is also responsible for unle-ashing numerous terror attacks against Pakist-an’s neighbours. His release confirms, once again, the lack of seriousness on the part of the Pakistani government in bringing to justice perpetrators of heinous acts of terrorism, including by individuals and entities designated by the United Nations.”

“It also appears to be an attempt by the Pakistani system to mainstream proscribed terrorists. Pakistan has not changed its policy of shielding and supporting non-state actors and its true face is visible for all to see.”

The MEA added, “It is the responsibility of the Pakistani government to fulfil its international obligations and take credible and effective action against terrorists like Hafiz Saeed.

In response to a question, the MEA said the both India and the US were on the “same page” in combating terrorism.

According to news agency reports from Islamabad on Wednesday, Jamaat-ud Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed will soon walk free after a Pakistani judicial body on Wednesday ordered his release from house arrest, in a setback to India’s efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Saeed, who carries a bounty of $10 million announced by the US for his role in the Mumbai attacks in which six US nationals were killed, has been under detention since January this year.

Rejecting the government’s plea to extend his detention for another three months, the judicial review board of Pakistan’s Punjab province had ordered Saeed’s release on expiry of his 30-day house arrest.

“The government is ordered to release JuD chief Hafiz Saeed if he is not wanted in any other case,” said the board which was headed by Justice Abdul Sami Khan. Saeed may walk out free in a couple of days if the government does not detain him in any other case.