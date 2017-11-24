The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 24, 2017 | Last Update : 10:59 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Ishant Sharma celebrates the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama with his teammates.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1: Samarawickrama departs early
 
India, All India

Guj poll: Police detain PAAS convener, 3 Cong candidates for protesting BJP office opening

ANI
Published : Nov 24, 2017, 10:01 am IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2017, 10:03 am IST

The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14 while counting of votes will be held on December 18.

Speaking for the three Congress candidates, Jignesh Mewasa, a candidate from Congress said that they were merely inquiring about what the workers had done, but were detained by the police. (Photo: ANI)
 Speaking for the three Congress candidates, Jignesh Mewasa, a candidate from Congress said that they were merely inquiring about what the workers had done, but were detained by the police. (Photo: ANI)

Surat (Gujarat): Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) Convener Alpesh Kathiriya and three Congress candidates for the upcoming Gujarat polls were detained by Surat Police in the late hours of Thursday.

Some PAAS workers had been detained in the Varachha Police Station for protesting against the office inauguration of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karanj.

Kathiriya, along with few PAAS workers reached the police station to get them released, and protested against the workers' detention. He was later joined by three Congress candidates.

Following this, all four were detained by the police.

Outside the police station, a candidate from Congress, Jignesh Mewasa said that the detained workers were not protesting.

"The PAAS workers were shouting slogans of 'Jai Sardar' but BJP made it out to be a protest against them, and taking help of the police, BJP got them arrested. This is not protest," Mewasa said, adding that the ruling BJP had resorted to dictatorship in the state ahead of elections.

Speaking for the three Congress candidates, Mewasa said that they were merely inquiring about what the workers had done, but were detained by the police.

The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

The counting of the votes will be held on December 18.

Tags: bharatiya janata party ( bjp), patidar anamat andolan samiti (paas), gujarat polls, congress candidates, paas protests
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat

MOST POPULAR

1

Spanish gang beheads man, pulls out heart before burying him

2

Mumbai police reprimands Varun for taking selfie from running car with fan

3

Hotel refuses woman's wish of booking rooms for homeless on Christmas

4

Congressman Barton apologizes after Internet goes ablaze with his nudes

5

Hong Kong Super Series: Son Wan Ho ends Sai Praneeth's campaign

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham