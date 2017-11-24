The Asian Age | News



Doklam standoff: Army to ramp up roads along Sino-India border

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 24, 2017, 2:18 am IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2017, 2:20 am IST

Sources said the Army headquarters ordered over 1,000 dual track mine detectors to enhance Corps of Engineers’ mine detection capability.

India and China share a 4,000-km-long border. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: In the backdrop of the Sino-Indian 73-day-long Doklam military standoff that ended towards the end of August this year, the Army has decided to significantly ramp up road infrastructure along the Sino-India border and tasked its Corps of Engineers to vigorously work on it to ensure swift movement of troops whenever necessary. According to news agency reports, official sources said the Corps of Engineers (CoE) has already initiated a series of steps including placing orders for latest versions of various mountain cutting and road laying machines and equipment besides procuring assault tracks for fast movement of troops. Sources said the Army headquarters ordered over 1,000 dual track mine detectors to enhance Corps of Eng-ineers’ mine detection capability.

Over 100 excavators with latest features are also being procured to increase the existing capability of the engineers to lay operational track along mountainous regions in the northern sector. Sources said over 50 short span bridges and a sizeable number of assault tracks for quick movement are also being procured to increase their mobility.

India and China share a 4,000-km-long border. The 237 year-old CoE provides key combat engineering support and maintains connectivity in key border regions for speedy movement of troops and artillery. As per the plan, the Army engineers will initially lay roads in mountainous terrain and if necessary they will be further strengthened by the Border Roads Organisation.

In 2005, the Border Road Organisation was asked to construct 73 roads in the strategically important regions along the Sino-India border but there has been huge delay in implementation of the project which has apparently left the Army unhappy.

Sources said enhancing infrastructure along the sensitive borders is part of the government’s overall strategy to boost combat readiness of the forces.

The first company of CoE was raised in 1780 and the organisation celebrated its raising day on November 18.

