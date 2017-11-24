The Asian Age | News

Friday, Nov 24, 2017 | Last Update : 10:59 AM IST

India, All India

8-yr-old girl seen chained to tree near Delhi metro station where her sisters beg

PTI
Published : Nov 24, 2017, 10:51 am IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2017, 10:53 am IST

The parents of the girl claimed that she had got addicted to drugs and that is why they had chained her.

Delhi Commission for Women said it came across a 'shocking' sight of an 8-year-old girl from a poor family chained to a tree when the panel's chairperson visited the parents of two minors, who were rescued from begging near a metro station in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Delhi Commission for Women said it came across a 'shocking' sight of an 8-year-old girl from a poor family chained to a tree when the panel's chairperson visited the parents of two minors, who were rescued from begging near a metro station in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday said it came across a "shocking" sight of an 8-year-old girl from a poor family chained to a tree on Wednesday night when the panel's chairperson visited the parents of two minors, who were rescued from begging near a metro station in the national capital. 

Following the rescue of the minor girls, chairperson Swati Maliwal identified their parents who lived on a pavement near the Anand Vihar Metro Station. 

There were 11 members in the family, including nine children, a statement said.

The mother was pregnant and the father was found in an inebriated state, it said.

The commission, during their visit, was "shocked" to find the sister of the rescued girl chained to a tree. The parents claimed that she had got addicted to drugs and that is why they had chained her, the statement said.

However, the girl was unable to say anything. 

Maliwal and a member of the commission counselled the family, and with the help of the police and the parent's consent took the sisters to a shelter home, it said.

Maliwal interacted with the girls who told her that they earned around Rs 300 a day and slept on pavements with their family.

The chairperson has initiated an inquiry into begging by children in the national capital after the rescue made during an inspection on Wednesday at the station, the statement said.

The girls were on Thursday produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) by the DCW with the request that the children be rehabilitated, it said.

Maliwal has also made a public appeal seeking suggestions for good shelters homes and hostels for the girls, and also urged people to come forward and help them.

"While there are rackets operating in Delhi forcing minors to beg, there are also several social and economical factors. Everyone has to come together to help in this issue," Maliwal said.

Tags: delhi commission for women, 8-year-old girl chained, anand vihar metro station, child welfare committee, delhi girl chained to a tree
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

