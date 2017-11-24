3 die, 9 suffer injuries as Patna-bound Vasco Da Gama Express derails in UP

13 coaches of Patna-bound Vasco Da Gama express derailed at 4:18 am near Manikpur station in Chitrakoot district of UP, sources said.

'The injured have been rushed to the hospital and officials have left for the spot. Relief operations are underway,' North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Chitrakoot: Three people died and nine others were injured after a passenger train derailed early on Friday morning near Uttar Pradesh’s Banda.

13 coaches of the Patna-bound Vasco Da Gama Express derailed at 4:18 am near Manikpur Railway Station in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, in less than 12 hours after a Bolero had collided with a passenger train near Lucknow killing four and injuring two.

"The injured have been rushed to the hospital and officials have left for the spot. Relief operations are underway," North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said.

He further said that soon after the accident, a medical train reached the spot and by 5:20 am, an accident relief train was dispatched for the spot.

"Prima facie the cause of accident looks like fractured Railway track as per local assessment," Uttar Pradesh ADG (law and order) said.

"We have set up helpline numbers, rescue and relief operations are underway," Indian Railways PRO Anil Saxena said.

The divisional railway manager (DRM), Allahabad has already reached the spot while the General Manager, NCR is on his way, he said.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from agencies.