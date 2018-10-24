The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Oct 24, 2018 | Last Update : 11:23 AM IST

India, All India

Two militants killed in encounter in J&K's Nowgam, internet suspended

PTI
Published : Oct 24, 2018, 9:47 am IST
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the city on information that some militants had sneaked in the area.

 The militants opened fire on security forces, triggering a gunbattle in which two ultras were killed. (Photo: Representational | File)

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area of the city on Wednesday, police said.

The militants opened fire on security forces, triggering a gunbattle in which two ultras were killed.

A police official said locals have been told not to go near the operation site till the area has been sanitised. Authorities have snapped mobile internet services in the city and shut educational institutions as a precautionary measure.

Tags: encounter in j&k, internet suspended, search operation, militants killed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

