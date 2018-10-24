Those who sing Vande Mataram are anti-India: Prakash Ambedkar

'If I sing Jana Gana Mana, I'm anti-India; if I sing Vande Mataram, I'm true Indian? Who are you to give these certificates?' Ambedkar said.

Prabhani (Maharashtra): Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar and chief of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh alleged that those who sing Vande Mataram are anti-India.

"If I sing Jana Gana Mana then I am anti-India and if I sing Vande Mataram then I am a true Indian? Who are you to give these certificates? I allege that those who sing Vande Mataram are anti-India," he claimed on Monday.

Last month, Prakash Ambedkar had announced an alliance with Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

In August last year, Owaisi had termed the compulsion of singing Vande Mataram as 'unconstitutional' and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of spreading Hindutva and destroying secularism from the nation.