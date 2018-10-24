The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 24, 2018 | Last Update : 07:12 AM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan: PM Modi to focus on voters, Amit Shah on angry cadre

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Oct 24, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2018, 6:29 am IST

BJP strategy aims to undo damage by lax Raje regime.

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: AP)
 BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: To beat anti-incumbency in poll-bound Rajasthan and assuage the BJP’s angry cadre in the desert state, the ruling party has devised a strategy wherein BJP president Amit Shah will reach out to party workers in each district while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies to reassure people about the party’s commitment to development, welfare for all and clean governance.

Party sources said that Mr Shah has already held worker meetings in several parts of the state and is expected to cover all districts in the next few days. The focus of these visits is to reach out to organisational workers allegedly disenchanted with the Vasundhara Raje regime.

During his interactions, the BJP chief emphasises that workers should work for the victory of the party no matter how upset they are. He reminds them that a BJP government in power would any day be better for them than of any Opposition party.

The BJP is looking at its star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi to once again spin magic at his rallies and ensure voters’ sentiment grows in favour of the ruling party.

“The Prime Minister will focus on the disaffection among the common man against the Raje government. He is the tallest leader of the party and his popularity continues to be at the highest levels and the party hopes that he would be able to secure yet another win for us in the state,” a senior BJP leader said.

Interestingly, Ms Raje, who is the BJP’s face in Rajasthan, has been conspicuously absent from many sammelans and party meetings that Mr Shah has addressed. Sources said that it is a part of the strategy that Mr Shah goes to meetings separately to address issues raised by booth level workers and does not accompany the chief minister whenever she interacts with workers.

Sources said that Mr Shah has been pro-active in Rajasthan in an effort to reverse the trend wherein no party has won consecutive elections in the past 25 years.

Ahead of the December 7 Assembly elections, the BJP president has been addressing a number of meetings and rallies in Rajasthan, reaching out to tribals and farmers, and mobilising party workers without the chief minister in tow.

This is in stark contrast to the BJP president’s engagements in the other two major poll-bound states — Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — where chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Raman Singh join him during majority campaign rallies. Voting in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 12 and 20 and in Madhya Pradesh on November 28. Results in all three states will be declared on December 11.

Tags: amit shah, prime minister narendra modi, cm vasundhara raje

MOST POPULAR

1

China launches world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, mainland

2

#MeToo: Woody Allen won't stop writing despite Hollywood condemnation

3

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sonam, Alia and others wish the couple

4

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

5

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham