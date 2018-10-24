The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 24, 2018 | Last Update : 01:15 PM IST

India, All India

Got call from PM's office when objected to raise in MPs salaries: Varun Gandhi

PTI
Published : Oct 24, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2018, 12:18 pm IST

'In the last 10 years, MPs have increased their salaries seven times just by raising their hands,' Varun Gandhi said.

Varun Gandhi also described the increasing pollution in the country as 'dangerous' and suggested instead of giving a bouquet of flowers to somebody, give them a plant. (Photo: File)
 Varun Gandhi also described the increasing pollution in the country as 'dangerous' and suggested instead of giving a bouquet of flowers to somebody, give them a plant. (Photo: File)

Bhiwani: BJP lawmaker Varun Gandhi said on Tuesday that when he raised objections about increase in salaries of MPs, he got a call from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), asking "why are you increasing our troubles?"

During a programme in Model Women's College in Bhiwani, the lawmaker from Sultanpur said, "I repeatedly raise my voice about the increase in salaries of MPs and not giving details of their assets. Employees of every sector get increase in their wages based on hard work and honesty. But in the last 10 years, MPs have increased their salaries seven times just by raising their hands."

"When I raised this issue once, I received a call from the PMO," he said. "Why are you increasing our troubles?" I was asked, he said, according to news agency PTI.

Questioning the education system of the country, he gave examples of schools in Uttar Pradesh.

"In Uttar Pradesh schools, except studies, all programs are held. Religious and marriage functions are organised, after funeral, the rituals are completed on its premises. Children play cricket and leaders deliver speeches in schools," Gandhi said.

He said "Every year Rs 3 lakh crore is spent on education, but 89 per cent of that money is spent on buildings, which cannot be called education."

"Today, 40 per cent of farmers in the country take land on contract, which is illegal because they do not get any help from the government; neither do they get a loan or compensation if the crop is wasted. In the last 10 years, the input cost for farmers has increased threefold, causing distress which led to suicide by 17,000 farmers in Vidarbha," he said.

Varun Gandhi also described the increasing pollution in the country as "dangerous" and suggested instead of giving a bouquet of flowers to somebody, give them a plant.

Tags: bjp, varun gandhi, salaries of mp, education in india
Location: India, Haryana, Bhiwani

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

2

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

3

Google News bug hogging mobile data

4

Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas on his birthday, see photo

5

China launches world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, mainland

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham