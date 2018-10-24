BJP to hold summit of youth leaders in Hyderabad

The exercise is aimed to prepare the party’s youth workers for the 2019 general elections & a political resolution would be passed during the event.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief, Poonam Mahajan, said the three-day ‘Yuva Maha Adhiveshan’ would be held from October 26. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: With an eye on the coming Assembly polls and the Lok Sabha polls scheduled next year, BJP is going to hold a mega summit of its youth leaders in Hyderabad from October 26.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief, Poonam Mahajan, said the three-day ‘Yuva Maha Adhiveshan’ would be held from October 26 in Hyderabad where party president Amit Shah will address a rally on the concluding day.

Ms Mahajan said the summit would be inaugurated by Union home minister Rajnath Singh. More than 2 lakh people are expected to attend Mr Shah's rally on the concluding day of the summit.

“This will be the party's first mega youth summit in South India and more than 72,000 office bearers of BJP's youth wing will attend this event, where they will be addressed by a number of senior party leaders and Union ministers,” she said.

Talking about the events and programmes planned for the summit, Ms Mahajan said that this exercise was aimed to prepare the party’s youth workers for the 2019 general elections and a political resolution would be passed during the event.

A special “NaMo Zone” would also be set up there, where all youth workers would be briefed about the ‘Namo’ app and how to use it, she said.

Various chief ministers, Union ministers, and all former presidents of the BJYM would attend the summit.

The BJYM is organising rallies in states such as West Bengal and Kerala where the party has never been in power and it is aiming to boost its Lok Sabha tally in the 2019 elections.

Incidentally, Telangana is one of the five states scheduled to go to polls in the next two months.