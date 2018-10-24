The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 24, 2018 | Last Update : 07:12 AM IST

India, All India

BJP to hold summit of youth leaders in Hyderabad

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 24, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2018, 6:29 am IST

The exercise is aimed to prepare the party’s youth workers for the 2019 general elections & a political resolution would be passed during the event.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief, Poonam Mahajan, said the three-day ‘Yuva Maha Adhiveshan’ would be held from October 26. (Photo: AP)
 The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief, Poonam Mahajan, said the three-day ‘Yuva Maha Adhiveshan’ would be held from October 26. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: With an eye on the coming Assembly polls and the Lok Sabha polls scheduled next year, BJP is going to hold a mega summit of its youth leaders in Hyderabad from October 26.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief, Poonam Mahajan, said the three-day ‘Yuva Maha Adhiveshan’ would be held from October 26 in Hyderabad where party president Amit Shah will address a rally on the concluding day.

Ms Mahajan said the summit would be inaugurated by Union home minister Rajnath Singh. More than 2 lakh people are expected to attend Mr Shah's rally on the concluding day of the summit.

“This will be the party's first mega youth summit in South India and more than 72,000 office bearers of BJP's youth wing will attend this event, where they will be addressed by a number of senior party leaders and Union ministers,” she said.

Talking about the events and programmes planned for the summit, Ms Mahajan said that this exercise was aimed to prepare the party’s youth workers for the 2019 general elections and a political resolution would be passed during the event.

A special “NaMo Zone” would also be set up there, where all youth workers would be briefed about the ‘Namo’ app and how to use it, she said.

Various chief ministers, Union ministers, and all former presidents of the BJYM would attend the summit.

The BJYM is organising rallies in states such as West Bengal and Kerala where the party has never been in power and it is aiming to boost its Lok Sabha tally in the 2019 elections.

Incidentally, Telangana is one of the five states scheduled to go to polls in the next two months.

Tags: poonam mahajan, rajnath singh, bharatiya janata yuva morcha (bjym)

MOST POPULAR

1

China launches world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, mainland

2

#MeToo: Woody Allen won't stop writing despite Hollywood condemnation

3

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sonam, Alia and others wish the couple

4

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

5

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham