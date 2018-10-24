The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 24, 2018 | Last Update : 03:06 PM IST

India, All India

30-yr-old Tamil Nadu man arrested for suspected links with ISIS

ANI
Published : Oct 24, 2018, 1:23 pm IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2018, 1:23 pm IST

Shafeek Ahamed, resident of Thanjavur, was arrested and produced before special court, which gave him 7 days remand to NIA.

NIA on Tuesday arrested a man from Tamil Nadu as conspirator for his suspected links with Islamic State terrorist group. (Representational Image)
 NIA on Tuesday arrested a man from Tamil Nadu as conspirator for his suspected links with Islamic State terrorist group. (Representational Image)

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a man from Tamil Nadu as a conspirator for his suspected links with Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

Shafeek Ahamed (30), a resident of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, was arrested and produced before a special court, which subsequently gave him seven days remand to the NIA.

During the investigation, it has emerged that Ahamed had facilitated procurement of forged passports.

The arrests had been made after five people from Kannur, who were believed to have joined IS and left the country to undergo training in Syria, were arrested by the police in 2017.

The Valapattanam police registered a case against them on charges of joining a banned terrorist organisation under Sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Earlier in July, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) operative Shajahan Velluva Kandy, a resident of Kannur in Kerala, was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International airport on his deportation by the Turkish authorities.

Kandy had gone to Turkey and Syria for carrying out terrorist activities after procuring an Indian passport with a fake name.

Tags: tamil nadu, nia, shafeek ahamed, terrorism, isis
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

2

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

3

Google News bug hogging mobile data

4

Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas on his birthday, see photo

5

China launches world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, mainland

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham