Video: IAF planes perform touch and go drill on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

20 aircraft, including two AN-32 transport and fighter planes such as Mirage 2000, Jaguar, Sukhoi 30 MKI will take part in the exercise.

AN-32 transport, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi 30 MKI are among the aircraft that are part of the drill conducted on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Bangarmau in the neighbouring Unnao district. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday began its drill to touch and go landing with 16 planes performing the exercise on a stretch of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

AN-32 transport, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi 30 MKI are among the aircraft that are part of the drill conducted on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Bangarmau in the neighbouring Unnao district.

#WATCH The first of 16 Indian Air Force planes lands on Lucknow-Agra expressway near Unnao pic.twitter.com/cx0GYkaonk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 24, 2017

It is for the first time any transport aircraft will be landing on an expressway, PRO, Defence (Central Command), Gargi Malik Sinha claimed.

Traffic has been restricted in the area.

A large number of people have congregated to watch IAF planes land on Lucknow-Agra expressway.

The AN-32 are meant for humanitarian assistance and relief operations during floods or any other natural calamity.

"The aircraft can bring a large amount of relief material. It can also help evacuate people," Sinha said.

Twenty aircraft, including two AN-32 transport and fighter planes such as Mirage 2000, Jaguar, Sukhoi 30 MKI will take part in the exercise on Tuesday, she added.

(With inputs from PTI)