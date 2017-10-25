Those used to scams will have issues: Jaitley tears into Rahul for 'Gabbar Singh Tax' jibe

'People, who are used to 2G, coal block scam, will have an issue with a legitimate tax,' Jaitley said, while addressing the media.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday tore into Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his recent 'Gabbar Singh Tax' jibe at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implemented by the Centre, saying people, who are used to scams, would definitely have issues with "a legitimate tax."

"People, who are used to 2G, coal block scam, will have an issue with a legitimate tax," Jaitley said, while addressing the media.

Rahul Gandhi had, on Monday, called the GST "Gabbar Singh Tax", while addressing a rally at the 'Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan' in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Asking the Central Government to make reforms in the GST, Rahul said: "The Congress wanted to implement the Goods and Services Tax. But the PM Modi-led government at the Centre has imposed the Gabbar Singh Tax."

The Congress and its leaders have, since the beginning, been critical and apprehensive about the economic reforms brought into force by the Central Government.

Meanwhile, in his address, Jaitley said that India has remained as the world's fastest growing economy for the past three years, thus maintaining very strong economic fundamentals with progressive growth story.

"There are strong macroeconomic fundamentals. We will report on the situation as they develop. A lot of internal meetings on the state of economy internally within the ministry were held. Discussions were also held with the prime minister. But India has remained one of the fastest growing economies in the world," he said.