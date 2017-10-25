The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 24, 2017 | Last Update : 08:44 PM IST

India, All India

Those used to scams will have issues: Jaitley tears into Rahul for 'Gabbar Singh Tax' jibe

ANI
Published : Oct 24, 2017, 8:41 pm IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2017, 8:44 pm IST

'People, who are used to 2G, coal block scam, will have an issue with a legitimate tax,' Jaitley said, while addressing the media.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photos: PTI)
 Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photos: PTI)

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday tore into Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his recent 'Gabbar Singh Tax' jibe at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implemented by the Centre, saying people, who are used to scams, would definitely have issues with "a legitimate tax."

"People, who are used to 2G, coal block scam, will have an issue with a legitimate tax," Jaitley said, while addressing the media.

Rahul Gandhi had, on Monday, called the GST "Gabbar Singh Tax", while addressing a rally at the 'Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan' in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Asking the Central Government to make reforms in the GST, Rahul said: "The Congress wanted to implement the Goods and Services Tax. But the PM Modi-led government at the Centre has imposed the Gabbar Singh Tax."

The Congress and its leaders have, since the beginning, been critical and apprehensive about the economic reforms brought into force by the Central Government.

Meanwhile, in his address, Jaitley said that India has remained as the world's fastest growing economy for the past three years, thus maintaining very strong economic fundamentals with progressive growth story.

"There are strong macroeconomic fundamentals. We will report on the situation as they develop. A lot of internal meetings on the state of economy internally within the ministry were held. Discussions were also held with the prime minister. But India has remained one of the fastest growing economies in the world," he said.

Tags: goods and services tax, rahul gandhi, arun jaitley, gabbar singh tax, scams, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone X available for pre-orders starting October 27

2

New semiconductor capable of doing ‘optical communication’

3

Amul makes business proposition to Railways, gets back 'butterly' reply

4

After 10 months as teetotaller, Pooja Bhatt announces book on her battle with alcoholism

5

Iphone X demand will be substantial, but not exceptional: survey

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons in the run up to the Day of the Dead. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey. In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

Dead come walking at Mexico's skeleton parade

The museum has a rotating exhibitions of Mr. Saint Laurent’s couture, including such memorable pieces as the 1965 Mondrian dresses, Cossack-style brocade coats from the 1976 Ballets Russes collection, and the 1988 van Gogh “Sunflowers” jacket (Photo: AP)

Saint Laurent’s couture celebrated through museum in Paris

Individuals can participate regardless of their sexual orientation, but the circuit allows cowboys and cowgirls in the LBTQ community in particular to feel comfortable doing something they love. (Photo: AP)

US: Rodeo stars gear up for the International Gay Rodeo in Las Vegas

Kali Puja was practically unknown before the 18th century; however, a late 17th-century devotional text Kalika mangalkavya –by Balram mentions an annual festival dedicated to Kali. It was introduced in Bengal during the 18th century, by King (Raja) Krishnachandra of Navadvipa. (Photo: Soumyadeep Choudhuri)

Kali Puja 2017: Invoking the destroyer of evil forces

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, was celebrated across the country Thursday. The festival marks the triumph of light over darkness, the return of Lord Rama and in certain parts of India, the invocation of Goddess Kali. (Photo: PTI. AP)

Celebrating Diwali across borders

The word itself is derived from the Sanskrit word "deepavali," meaning "series of lighted lamps," hence, it is also known as the festival of lights. (Photo: PTI)

Nation lights up on Diwali eve

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham