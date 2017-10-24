The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Oct 24, 2017

India, All India

Modi, Afghan President discuss global issues, resolve to end terror

PTI
Published : Oct 24, 2017, 3:46 pm IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2017, 3:47 pm IST

The two leaders also discussed ways to further the shared objective of promoting security and stability in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, wave at the media prior to their luncheon talks, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, wave at the media prior to their luncheon talks, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday discussed a range of bilateral, regional and global issues and expressed their
"firm resolve" to end the menace of terrorism.

The two leaders also discussed ways to further the shared objective of promoting security and stability in Afghanistan.

"Furthering 'neighbourhood first' policy with a strategic partner. Prime Minister Modi receives president Ghani at Hyderabad House," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson
Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"Prime Minister Modi and president Ghani discussed range of bilateral, regional and global issues, express firm resolve to end menace of terrorism," he added.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on Ghani, who is here on a one-day working visit.

Ghani also met his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind. Ahead of his visit, the ministry had said both sides will have the opportunity to review the entire gamut of multifaceted bilateral strategic partnership, including the New Development Partnership. They would hold consultations and coordinate on furthering the shared objective of promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan and efforts to combat the menace of terrorism.

Tags: india-afghanistan ties, narendra modi, ashraf ghani, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

