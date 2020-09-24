Thursday, Sep 24, 2020 | Last Update : 01:35 PM IST

184th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,732,857

72,285

Recovered

4,674,347

99,924

Deaths

91,188

1,043

Maharashtra122438091634833015 Andhra Pradesh6317495518215410 Tamil Nadu5473374919718871 Karnataka5268764233778145 Uttar Pradesh3588932895945135 Delhi2492592133045014 West Bengal2283021989834421 Odisha184122149379763 Telangana1726081419301042 Bihar169856155824870 Assam159320129130578 Kerala13863398720554 Gujarat1247671051913337 Rajasthan116881972841352 Haryana113075908841177 Madhya Pradesh108167836182007 Punjab99930754092860 Chhatisgarh8618347653680 Jharkhand7267358543626 Jammu and Kashmir65026421151024 Uttarakhand4177729000501 Goa2875322726360 Puducherry2319118065467 Tripura2227215441245 Himachal Pradesh124387836125 Chandigarh102987411123 Manipur9010683859 Arunachal Pradesh7385540813 Nagaland5544445110 Meghalaya4733252838 Sikkim2447190529 Mizoram158510120
  India   All India  24 Sep 2020  Focus on micro containment zones to curb COVID: PM Modi tells CMs
India, All India

Focus on micro containment zones to curb COVID: PM Modi tells CMs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 24, 2020, 12:22 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2020, 12:22 pm IST

only 60 districts in seven states worryiny, says prime minister Modi in meeting with chief ministers of states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked state governments to focus on “micro containment zones” to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus instead of shutting down activities in the entire state which may restrict economic growth.

During a review meeting with the chief ministers and representatives of seven states with a high number of cases, Mr Modi asked them to reassess if lockdown of one or two days a week are being effective in containing the deadly virus or are hampering economic activities. He also asked states to enhance their focus on effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging to curb the pandemic.

 

Mr Modi said out of 700 districts in the country, only 60 have major spread of Covid-19 and asked the CMs to spend about one hour a day overseeing containment in these districts.

Noting that most Covid-19 patients are asymptomatic, Mr Modi said an effective messaging is all the more important as rumours often get spread and common people wonder if the testing is wrong. “Some people even make the mistake of undermining the seriousness of the disease,” he said.

The PM added that unhindered movement of medicines of one state to another must be ensured.

India on Wednesday recorded 83,347 fresh cases of novel coronavirus, taking its overall tally of infections to  56.46 lakh. The total number of deaths have crossed 90,000 with 1,085 fatalities in 24 hours.

 

Tags: coronavirus in india, pm modi meeting with cms, micro containment zones
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. — AFP photo

India slams Erdogan over raising J&K at UN meet

An Indian Air Force Rafale jet flies over Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China. — AFP photo

Rafale manufacturer violated offset clause: CAG

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other opposition lawmakers march from Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue in protest against the recent farm and labour bills, during the Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Parliament's monsoon session adjourned sine die over COVID threat

Smoke rises after a mortar shell was fired by Pakistani Army near the Line of Control (LoC), in Balakot sector of Poonch district. — PTI photo

Two Pak soldiers killed in renewed skirmishes along LoC

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham