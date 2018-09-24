The Asian Age | News

Sister of Kerala nun who accused bishop of rape claims death threats

Published : Sep 24, 2018, 7:43 pm IST
In her complaint, the woman named Thomas Chittuparamban and Unni – relatives of the bishop – of threatening her and her family.

The woman alleged that she and her family have been threatened for protesting against rape-accused bishop Franco Mulakkal. (Representational Image | Arun Chandrabose)
Kochi: The sister of Kerala nun who has accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her has filed a police complaint alleging that she and her family have received life threats.

She said that they have been threatened for protesting against the rape-accused bishop.

“Due to hatred, brothers of Franco filed fake complaints against me. Thomas Chittuparamban, a relative of Franco, threatened to cause danger to my son and brother. One of his relative named Unni took a photo of me protesting and later threatened me,” the woman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

She also asked the Kerala police to provide protection for life and property amid the threats.

