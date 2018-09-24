The Asian Age | News

Monday, Sep 24, 2018

India, All India

PM Modi turns photographer, clicks serene and splendid pictures of Sikkim

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Sep 24, 2018, 2:29 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2018, 2:29 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used adjectives 'enchanting and incredible' to describe Sikkim.

On his way to Sikkim to inaugurate the Pakyong Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared some beautiful pictures of the Himalayan state on his Twitter. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)
 On his way to Sikkim to inaugurate the Pakyong Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared some beautiful pictures of the Himalayan state on his Twitter. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

Sikkim: On his way to Sikkim to inaugurate the Pakyong Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared some beautiful pictures of the Himalayan state on his Twitter.

PM Modi called Sikkim "serene and splendid" and used the hashtag Incredible India, the tagline by the government for India's tourism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used adjectives “enchanting and incredible” to describe the state.

 

(Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

 

(Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

 

(Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

 

(Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

 

PM Modi reached Sikkim in an MI-8 chopper from Bagdogra and was received by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and others at Libing Army Helipad. The newly-inaugurated Pakyong airport is located around 60 km from the Indo-China border.

Sikkim's dream of having an airport came true nine years after a foundation stone of the Greenfield airport was laid, around 33 km from Gangtok, in 2009. With Sikkim perceived as one of the major tourist destinations, the airport is expected to provide a much-needed impetus to the tourism industry in the state.

The first commercial flight from Pakyong would begin from October 4.

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates Sikkim's first airport in Paykong

Located 33 kilometres off the state capital Gangtok, it will circumvent the need for a five-hour journey through mountainous roads and is expected to ease off the air traffic congestion at West Bengal's Bagdogra. It will also provide the Indian Air force (IAF) with a convenient landing and takeoff facility.

Pakyong airport is the 100th airport of the country. Located on the top of a hill about 2 km above Pakyong village at 4,500 feet above sea level, the airport is spread over 201 acres. Built at an estimated cost of over Rs 605 crores, the Airport is another feature added to the profile of Sikkim, which has, in the last three to four years, achieved the distinction of becoming the first "Organic State" and also the first "Open Defecation Free" (ODF) state of India.

Tags: pm modi, sikkim pictures, pm modi clicks sikkim pictures, pakyong airport
Location: India, Sikkim

