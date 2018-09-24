The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Petrol prices continue to surge, breaches Rs 90-mark in Mumbai

A litre of petrol was being sold at Rs 90.08 in Mumbai, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stated.

In Delhi a litre of petrol costs Rs 82.72, while the fuel was purchased at Rs 85.99 per litre in Chennai. In Kolkata, the fuel was sold at Rs 84.54 a litre. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: The price of petrol crossed the crucial Rs 90 mark in Mumbai on Monday after a 11 paise hike, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stated. A litre of petrol was being sold at Rs 90.08 in the financial capital of the country, IOC website said.

Petrol prices rose in other metros too.

In Delhi a litre of petrol costs Rs 82.72, while the fuel was purchased at Rs 85.99 per litre in Chennai. In Kolkata, the fuel was sold at Rs 84.54 a litre.

Diesel prices also rose on Monday. Diesel is now being sold at Rs 78.58 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 74.02 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.87 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 78.26 per litre in Chennai.

A combination of a dip in the value of rupee against the dollar and rise in crude oil prices has led to a spike in fuel prices since mid-August.

Fuel prices have risen by more than Rs 5 per litre -- the most in any one-month period since the daily revision in fuel prices was introduced in June, 2017.

