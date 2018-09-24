Parrikar will continue as Goa CM, says BJP chief

Reshuffle of state’s ministers to take place soon: Shah

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday clarified that ailing Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar will continue in his post, amid speculations that the state could see a change of the guard. Mr Shah also announced that a reshuffle of the state’s ministers will soon take place.

“It has been decided during a discussion with the Goa BJP core team that Manohar Parrikar will continue to lead the Goa government. There will soon be a reshuffle of ministers and their portfolios,” tweeted Mr Shah following a discussion with the BJP core group team from Goa.

Suffering from a pancreatic ailment, Mr Parrikar’s poor health has sparked speculation over his continuation as the chief minister of Goa, and Mr Shah had recently sent a central party leaders team to the coastal state to speak to allies and take stock of political situation.

The Opposition Congress, which is the single largest party in the state, has also staked claim to form a government. The BJP has asserted that its government continues to have the support of a majority of MLAs. Mr Parrikar is at present admitted at the AIIMS and undergoing treatment for a pancreas ailment. He was admitted at the AIIMS last Satu-rday.

The reshuffle of ministers will be aimed at consolidating support for the BJP-led alliance government as the Congress is looking for signs of discontent to topple the Goa government.

In the 40-member state Assembly, the Parrikar-led government has the support of 23 MLAs.

The BJP has 14 MLAs against 16 of the Congress, and Mr Parrikar’s appeal was a key reason behind its success in securing support from a cross-section of legislators following last year elections.

Choosing a replacement for Parrikar, if such a need arises, will be tricky for the BJP as finding a leader who could command the loyalty of MLAs from different parties would not be easy, political watchers believe.