Monday, Sep 24, 2018 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

India, All India

Pakistan is a one-trick pony, says India ahead of UNGA

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 24, 2018, 10:55 am IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2018, 10:55 am IST

India called off talks on sidelines of UNGA accusing Pak and its PM Imran Khan of 'evil designs'.

India's Ambassador to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin said: 'Terror is a perennial threat and will be addressed in strong terms at multiple forums.' (Photo: Twitter | @AkbaruddinIndia)
Mumbai/New York: With the United Nations General Assembly high level week starting on Monday, increasing hostilities between India and Pakistan over issues including killing of Indian soldiers and policemen, and New Delhi’s decision to call-off the proposed foreign ministers’ meeting of both countries can only lead to some bitter dialogue.

India and Pakistan are to speak on Saturday as part of the UN General Assembly debate. Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj will speak before Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

India's Ambassador to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin on Sunday said, "If somebody (Pakistan) else would like to be a one-trick pony, it is for them to regurgitate an act which we have handled many times in the past and are confident we will do so again."

India called off the talks on the sidelines of the UNGA accusing Pakistan and its newly-elected prime minister Imran Khan of "evil designs" after three policemen were kidnapped and killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

Not only this, Pakistan has also released stamps glorifying terrorist Burhan Wani, who was killed by Indian security forces in 2016 in Kashmir.

Also Read: Pak glorifies Burhan Wani, calls him ‘freedom icon’ in postal stamps

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's caustic response, many believe, leave little room for further dialogues between the two nations that have been suspended since 2015.

"Disappointed at the arrogant and negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue. However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture," tweeted Imran Khan.

Dinesh Patnaik, Joint Secretary for the UN, Political, told the media in New York: "We will raise the issue of cross-border terrorism at the Global Counter Terrorism Strategy meeting. You will have to wait to see what the External Affairs Minister says but yes, it is a concern for us always."

“Terror is a perennial threat and will be addressed in strong terms at multiple forums,” Akbaruddin added.

Tags: unga, india at unga, sushma swaraj, syed akbaruddin, imran khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

