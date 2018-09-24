The Asian Age | News



Naval officer Abhilash Tomy, stranded in Indian Ocean, rescued after 3 days

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 24, 2018, 1:23 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2018, 1:32 pm IST

Abhilash Tomy suffered back injury on Friday after his yacht was hit by a vicious storm mid-way across south Indian Ocean.

Abhilash Tomy was representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR) on an indigenously-built sailing vessel 'S V Thuraya'. (Photo: File | Facebook)
 Abhilash Tomy was representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR) on an indigenously-built sailing vessel 'S V Thuraya'. (Photo: File | Facebook)

Kochi: Indian Naval officer Abhilash Tomy, who was badly injured while participating in the Golden Globe Race, has been rescued, a Navy spokesperson said on Monday.

The naval officer is in a conscious state and has been shifted to French Fishing Vessel Osiris, news agency ANI reported.

 

Earlier, bad weather was creating impediments in reaching Tomy whose vessel was "rolling excessively" in the South Indian Ocean.

Tomy's vessel was located by an Indian Navy aircraft on Sunday.

The naval officer also managed to get in touch with race organisers in France on Sunday through messages and had requested for a stretcher as he could not move on his own.

He was representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR) on an indigenously-built sailing vessel 'S V Thuraya'.

Tomy, who became the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe in 2013, is the only Indian participating in the race that involves a gruelling 30,000-mile solo circumnavigation of the globe.

Commander Tomy had suffered a back injury on Friday after his yacht was hit by a vicious storm with 14-metre-high waves and was dismasted mid-way across south Indian Ocean.

Tags: indian naval officer abhilash tomy, indian naval officer abhilash tomy rescued, indian navy, golden globe race 2018, abhilash tomy
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

