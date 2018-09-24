The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 24, 2018 | Last Update : 08:03 PM IST

India, All India

Kerala nun rape: Church withdraws disciplinary actions against 'expelled' nun

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 24, 2018, 7:59 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2018, 7:59 pm IST

Sister Lucy, who joined a protest against rape-accused Bishop Mulakkal, had been barred from her duties and relieved from church activities.

Five nuns had protested for 13 days near the Kerala High Court in Kochi demanding the arrest of Mulakkal who has been accused of repeatedly raping a nun. Sister Lucy had expressed her solidarity for the protest which garnered support from various quarters. (Photo: ANI)
 Five nuns had protested for 13 days near the Kerala High Court in Kochi demanding the arrest of Mulakkal who has been accused of repeatedly raping a nun. Sister Lucy had expressed her solidarity for the protest which garnered support from various quarters. (Photo: ANI)

Wayanad: Church authorities have withdrawn all disciplinary actions against Sister Lucy Kalapura, a nun who had on Sunday alleged that she was expelled from her religious duties in the parish for supporting protest in the case in Ernakulam.

Sister Lucy Kalapura who belongs to the Syro Malabar Catholic Church had on Sunday alleged that she was asked to keep away from church duties owing to her involvement in a protest by nuns in Kochi to demand that rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal be arrested. 

Also read: Kerala nun told to stay away from church duties for protests against bishop

Five nuns had protested for 13 days near the Kerala High Court in Kochi demanding the arrest of Mulakkal who has been accused of repeatedly raping a nun. Sister Lucy had expressed her solidarity for the protest which garnered support from various quarters.

The nun said that she was asked verbally by the Mother Superior to keep away from holding catechism classes, conducting prayers and other church-related duties. No explanation was given to her for the decision and the restraint message from the vicar was conveyed to her through the Mother Superior, she added.

According to media reports, the Mananthavady diocese had recommended disciplinary action against Sister Lucy three months ago for allegedly posting some statements against the church on social media, for purchasing a car through a loan and not wearing the nun's attire at a public function. 

However, Sister Lucy denied the charges, saying the restraint order against her was only for participating in the protests at Kochi. 

Also read: 'Explain my mistake': Kerala nun expelled from duties for protest against bishop

Taking a jibe at the church authorities, the nun asked why no such immediate action was taken to support the nun who was allegedly raped by the former Jalandhar Bishop.
Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been accused by a nun of repeatedly raping her  between 2014 and 2016. On Monday, he remanded to a 12-day judicial custody by a magistrate court in Kottayam district. 

Mulakkal was produced before the court after completing his two-day police custody. The court remanded him to judicial custody till October 6.

 

(With inputs from Agencies)

Tags: sister lucy kalapura, kerala nun rape case, nuns stage protest, bishop franco mulakkal
Location: India, Kerala, Wayanad

MOST POPULAR

1

When SRK told Kajol to learn how to act, and she felt he talks nonsense sometimes

2

Cop charges self with rape after accidentally entering own name on computer

3

Here's why Kate Middleton is absent in the Queen's new documentary

4

Ayushmann Khurrana learns three different dialects for hilarious ride Badhaai Ho

5

Chekutty dolls made of soiled sarees revive dreams of flood-hit Kerala weavers

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham