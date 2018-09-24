The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 24, 2018 | Last Update : 01:01 PM IST

India, All India

5 Kerala districts put on yellow alert, heavy rainfall expected over next 2 days

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 24, 2018, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2018, 12:35 pm IST

Yellow alert issued for Idukki and Wayanad districts for both Sept 25 and 26. Heavy rainfall between 64.4mm to 124.4mm has been predicted.

Kerala CMO has also instructed the State Disaster Management Authority and district authorities to be on alert and take necessary precautions. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Kerala CMO has also instructed the State Disaster Management Authority and district authorities to be on alert and take necessary precautions. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kochi: Nearly a month since devastating rains and floods wreaked havoc in Kerala, killing 488 people, the Met department has once again predicted heavy rainfall in five districts between September 25 and 26 and has issued a yellow alert.

The office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Met department has issued a yellow alert for Idukki and Wayanad districts for both September 25 and 26 and has predicted heavy rainfall between 64.4mm to 124.4mm.

“Yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad districts for September 25. In addition, a yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad districts for September 26,” Kerala CMO said.

 

 

Red alert warns of heavy rainfall, while yellow denotes heavy rainfall at isolated places. A green alert is for light to moderate rainfalls.

Additionally, the Kerala CMO has also instructed the State Disaster Management Authority and district authorities to be on alert and take necessary precautions.

The hilly district of Idukki which has the largest arch dam in Asia and whose shutters were opened on August 9 after 26 years bore the brunt of the flood fury with the maximum number of deaths.

Tags: kerala rains, yellow alert in kerala, heavy rainfall predicted in kerala
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

Cop charges self with rape after accidentally entering own name on computer

2

Here's why Kate Middleton is absent in the Queen's new documentary

3

Ayushmann Khurrana learns three different dialects for hilarious ride Badhaai Ho

4

Chekutty dolls made of soiled sarees revive dreams of flood-hit Kerala weavers

5

Isha Ambani engagement: Peecee-Nick, Janhvi, Sonam-Anand, Anil dazzle in Italy

more

Editors' Picks

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham