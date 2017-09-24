The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 24, 2017 | Last Update : 12:28 PM IST

India, All India

Breach of pollution control laws: Delhi seals 22 bars, eateries in Hauz Khas

ANI
Published : Sep 24, 2017, 10:42 am IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2017, 10:47 am IST

Earlier the Delhi High Court had said the Hauz Khas Village in South Delhi is 'a ticking time bomb.'

As per reports, the sealing was conducted under section 33A of Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Section 31A of Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. (Photo: ANI)
 As per reports, the sealing was conducted under section 33A of Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Section 31A of Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: 22 bars and eateries in New Delhi's Hauz Khas area have been sealed by the Delhi Government for violation of pollution control laws.

In a joint operation conducted on Saturday by the Sub-Divisonal Magistrate (SDM), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi Police, the premises of these restaurants were sealed in violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act after DPCC's order.

As per reports, the sealing was conducted under section 33A of Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Section 31A of Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

As informed by Ramchandra Shingare, SDM Hauz Khas, the DPCC had inspected that loopholes were found with regard to pollution in the sealed establishments and show cause notices were served to them regarding this earlier.

These establishments did not have consent to operate certificates.

The SDM said, "15 days' time was given to them, but no reply was received by us in regard to the show cause notices and they did not comply to the directions given."

Earlier the Delhi High Court had said the Hauz Khas Village in South Delhi is "a ticking time bomb.”

It had also warned the associations of restaurants owners that they will not be allowed to escape if any unfortunate accident occurs in the area and also accused them of creating health hazards.  

Tags: hauz khas, bars and eateries, water (prevention and control of pollution) act, delhi pollution control committee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, women throng Saudi stadium for national day

2

Reliance Jio to start delivering 6 million JioPhones from today

3

Weight-loss surgery doubles risk of iron deficiency

4

The iPhone X's display is more than just a bezel-less OLED panel

5

Heartwarming footage of disabled lamb walking for the first time with make your heart melt

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham