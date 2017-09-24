Breach of pollution control laws: Delhi seals 22 bars, eateries in Hauz Khas

Earlier the Delhi High Court had said the Hauz Khas Village in South Delhi is 'a ticking time bomb.'

As per reports, the sealing was conducted under section 33A of Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Section 31A of Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: 22 bars and eateries in New Delhi's Hauz Khas area have been sealed by the Delhi Government for violation of pollution control laws.

In a joint operation conducted on Saturday by the Sub-Divisonal Magistrate (SDM), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi Police, the premises of these restaurants were sealed in violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act after DPCC's order.

As per reports, the sealing was conducted under section 33A of Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Section 31A of Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

As informed by Ramchandra Shingare, SDM Hauz Khas, the DPCC had inspected that loopholes were found with regard to pollution in the sealed establishments and show cause notices were served to them regarding this earlier.

These establishments did not have consent to operate certificates.

The SDM said, "15 days' time was given to them, but no reply was received by us in regard to the show cause notices and they did not comply to the directions given."

Earlier the Delhi High Court had said the Hauz Khas Village in South Delhi is "a ticking time bomb.”

It had also warned the associations of restaurants owners that they will not be allowed to escape if any unfortunate accident occurs in the area and also accused them of creating health hazards.