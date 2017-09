Security forces have already trapped three to four terrorists.

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter is underway between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri area in Baramulla sector. Three to four terrorists have been trapped.

Earlier on Tuesday, a grenade attack by the terrorists in South Kashmir's Tral claimed lives of at least three citizens and injured 17 CRPF personnel.

Further details are awaited.