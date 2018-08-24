J&K: Terrorist hideouts destroyed in Anantnag, combing operations underway

Incriminating materials have been seized from the hideouts and few people have been detained for questioning, DGP Jammu and Kashmir said.

Three terrorists are believed to be holed up in Anantnag's Kokernag. (Representational Image | PTI)

Srinagar: Security forces on Friday identified four terrorist hideouts and destroyed two of them in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Incriminating materials have been seized from the hideouts and few people have been detained for questioning, Shesh Paul Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, said.

In continued offensive against terrorists, some suspected associates detained for questioning, 4 hideoutes identified, 2 destroyed, some increminating material seized. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 24, 2018

Three terrorists are believed to be holed up in Anantnag's Kokernag.

Security forces have begun combing operations in the area.