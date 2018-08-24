The Asian Age | News

I am CM's brother-in-law: Bhopal man shouts at being caught with hooter on vehicle

Published : Aug 24, 2018
When issue was raised to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he said, 'I have crores of sisters in Madhya Pradesh and so I have many brothers-in-law.'

The man was caught in a drive ordered by the Election Commission to check on vehicles illegally using hooters in Madhya Pradesh, where polls are scheduled for November. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
Bhopal: A man yelled and repeatedly argued with traffic police after being pulled over at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday when he was stopped over violation of traffic and fined for driving a car with a hooter, which is allowed only for top ministers or officers.

The video of the incident showed the man yelling: "I am the Chief Minister's brother-in-law".

When the issue was raised to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he quipped, "I have crores of sisters in Madhya Pradesh and so I have many brothers-in-law.”

The chief minister added that, “the law will take its course”.

The man was caught in a drive ordered by the Election Commission to check on vehicles illegally using hooters in Madhya Pradesh, where polls are scheduled for November.

In the video, the man and his wife are seen arguing with the policemen. "Mera saala hai mukhya mantri...tum kya samajte ho apne aap ko...(The chief minister is my brother-in-law...what do you think of yourself)," he shouted at the traffic police who had asked him to move his car from near the state assembly.

 

Two women who were also in the car with the man took out their phones and dialled a number, claiming it was the chief minister's, and challenged the police.

The three who claimed to be relatives of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister are yet to be identified but the vehicle has been registered in the name of one Rajendra Singh Chouhan.

