

Even we couldn't resist: BJP retweets Rahul Gandhi's photos at German parliament

Published : Aug 24, 2018, 10:56 am IST
The Congress had tweeted a collage of four pictures of Rahul Gandhi at German Parliament, Bundestag.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi at German Parliament. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
New Delhi: A post on Thursday by the Congress' Twitter handle showing pictures of its president Rahul Gandhi looking in different directions at German Parliament invited a variety of responses, with the ruling BJP retweeting it, saying it couldn't resist doing so.

The retweet by the Bhartiya Janata Party's handle came as the twitterati trolled the Congress over the collage. Some, though, liked it too.

The Congress had tweeted a collage of four pictures of Rahul Gandhi at Bundestag, German Parliament, under the headline "The many facets of Rahul Gandhi. #Bundestag".

 

"Even we couldn't resist re-tweeting this ;)," the BJP's handle wrote- tongue-in-cheek- while retweeting the post a few hours later.

 

