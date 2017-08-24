The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 24, 2017 | Last Update : 10:59 AM IST

 BREAKING !  :  (Photo: PTI) SC's 9-judge bench upholds Right to Privacy as a fundamental right
 
India, All India

Suresh Prabhu offers to quit, PM Modi says wait

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 24, 2017, 3:36 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2017, 3:37 am IST

Rail Board chairman resigns; replaced by Air India chief, a railway service officer.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu
 Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu

New Delhi: Hours after the Kaifiyat Express collided with a dumper in Uttar Pradesh, injuring 74 people, Union railway minister Suresh Prabhu, “pained by the unfortunate accidents and loss of precious lives”, offered to resign from his post taking “moral responsibility”.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to take a call on Mr Prabhu’s resignation, the Railway Board chairman, A.K. Mital, has been replaced by Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani.

Wednesday’s accident came five days after the Utkal Express derailment near Muzaffnagar on Saturday in which 23 people died and scores were injured.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Prabhu wrote, “In less than three years as minister, I have devoted my blood and sweat for the betterment of the Railways… tried to overcome decades of neglect through systemic reforms in all areas… New India envisioned by PM deserves a Railways which is efficient and modern. I am extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives. It has caused me deep anguish. I met the Prime Minister, taking full moral responsibility. Hon’ble PM has asked me to wait.”

Sources said that Cabinet reshuffle is likely by weekend, before Mr Modi begins his China visit on September 3. There's speculation that Railways may be clubbed with transport ministry that's under Nitin Gadkari.

On Wednesday, apart from the accident in Uttar Pradesh, another train hit a tractor in Villuppuram near Chennai, and passengers of Puri-Lokmanyatilak Express escaped a mishap as the Mumbai-bound train took a wrong route due to alleged negligence of the Raja Athagarh station master. He has been suspended.

Following last week’s tragic accident, several political parties had demanded Mr Prabhu’s resignation, saying he should be held accountable for poor railway safety standards in the country.

Since Mr Prabhu took charge of the Railways in 2015, there have been 346 accidents. Since September 2015, there have been at least 28 major accidents and 277 people have lost their lives.

According to data released by the Railway minister after the Hirakhan Express accident earlier this year, 1.42 lakh positions for Railways safety staff lie vacant.  

The new Railway board chairman, Mr Lohani, holds a degree in mechanical engineering and has previously served as a divisional railway manager for the Delhi division of Indian Railways. He replaces Mr Mittal, who was asked to go on leave on Tuesday, but had tendered his resignation.  

Earlier, Mr Pabhu had taken action against eight officials, including a member of the Railway Board, for the Utkal Express derailment.

Tags: kaifiyat express derailment, suresh prabhu, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Makhanlal goes moo! Journalism university sets up gaushala in campus

2

Now, a faster and more accurate test for liver cancer

3

Cow with the face of a human being has left the internet stunned

4

Looking for a Lamborghini phone? Here it is for $2,450

5

Confirmed! Amitabh Bachchan to star in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham