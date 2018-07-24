The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018

India, All India

Top Rajasthan cops in Alwar to probe lynching

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published : Jul 24, 2018, 12:29 am IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2018, 6:25 am IST

The FIR and initial statement of police has been contradicted by hospital record as well as eye witnesses.

A man was beaten to death by mob in Alwar’s Ramgarh on suspicion of cow smuggling. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 A man was beaten to death by mob in Alwar’s Ramgarh on suspicion of cow smuggling. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Jaipur: Rajasthan director general of police O. P. Galhotra has constituted a high level committee of senior police officer to look into all aspects of Akbar alias Rakbar’s death on Saturday. He has asked the committee to submit its report soon. The team comprising ADG (Law & order) N.R.K. Reddy, ADG (Crime) P. K. Singh, IG (CID CB) Mahendra Choudhary and IG Jaipur range Hemant Priyadarshi has reached Alwar in the afternoon.

DGP Galhotra said the team will find out why there so much time was wasted in transporting Rakbar, alias Akbar, to a hospital that was just four kilometres away from the site where he was beaten up on Saturday. The police first took Akbar to a police station and not the hospital. Also, it is alleged that the policemen on the way stopped to have tea.

Meanwhile, Akbar’s post-mortem report has been received. The post-mortem conducted by Dr Rajiv Gupta, Dr Amit Mittal and Dr Sanjay Gupta of Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Alwar, reportedly found 8 to 10 injuries on his body. There was a fracture in his left hand and leg. However, the reason of the death is said to the excessive beating he received on his ribs, which punchered his lungs. Akbar’s viscera have been sent to FSL and SMS hospital in Jaipur for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Alwar police have a lot to answer for delaying in taking Rakbar to hospital and for allegedly torturing him. The cops also need to answer for the discrepancies in filing the FIR in the death of Akbar on Saturday. The FIR and initial statement of police has been contradicted by hospital record as well as eye witnesses.

In the FIR, the police had mentioned that Akbar had given them a statement on the spot, which is now questionable because in the hospital record he was admitted as “unidentified.” The doctor on duty that night in Ramgarh community health center also claimed that the police had not mentioned the victim’s name saying that he was “unidentified.”

Another contrarian entry in the FIR is that the police team had washed Akbar on the spot. The FIR says that when the police reached the spot in Lalawandi forest, a person was lying in the mud. “We poured water on the injured man to clean the mud on him to look at him in torch light,” The FIR read. Assistant sub-inspector Mohan Singh, who wrote the FIR, said the same thing when the this newspaper spoke to him.

However, Akbar was found in two different shirts — in a coloured shirt inside the police jeep and later in a white shirt.

