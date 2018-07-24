Question Hour to go online in Rajya Sabh, says Venkaiah Naidu

Mr Naidu said their notice has been converted into a short duration discussion for Tuesday.

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday informed the House that members can now submit notices for discussion and Question Hour online through an app. Mr Naidu said that though the requirement of giving a physical notice has not been done away with, members can submit notices for raising questions, zero hour mentions, special mentions, call attention and short duration discussion through the app.

He asked members to contact officers concerned in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to give notices or find out about the fate of their notices instead of coming directly to him as he may not have all the information.

The Upper House also witnessed a brief adjournment after TDP members trooped into the well of the House over their demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Mr Naidu said their notice has been converted into a short duration discussion for Tuesday. Before the adjournment, the House took up two zero hour mentions.