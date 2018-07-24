Mumbai’s Lower Parel rail bridge closed for repairs; creates chaos

Lower Parel ROB has been closed for pedestrian and vehicle traffic after an inspection which stated structure as unsafe, owing to corrosion.

Mumbai: Another rail overbridge (ROB) closed for repairs creates chaos in and around Mumbai’s Lower Parel as both train travelers and motorists struggled to reach their offices.

According to reports, Lower Parel ROB, the Delise bridge has been closed for both pedestrian and vehicle traffic after an inspection which stated structure as unsafe, owing to corrosion.

The bridge connects NM Joshi Marg to Elphinstone Road and Lower Parel. It is mostly used by passengers traveling on Central Railway.

Commuters complained that the entire bridge shouldn’t have been closed and should have at least allowed the pedestrians to use the bridge as only a portion over railway line is dangerous.

Railway commuters who wanted to exit from east side had no choice but to exit from the west side of the bridge which leads to a narrow lane which is already packed with vehicles and was dangerously crowded during peak hours.

Traffic police have diverted the vehicles via Senapati Bapat Marg and NM Joshi Marg. People have been asked to use either Elphinstone Road or Mahalaxmi ROB for the east-west journey from Lower Parel.

The bridge was built in 1921 and was found unsafe during an inspection by the Western Railway, BMC and IIT-Bombay team on July 17.

Mumbai: #Visuals from Lower Parel bridge that is closed for traffic movement from 8 am today after a decision of its reconstruction was taken following a joint inspection by Western Railway (WR), IIT Bombay, and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/G5pHiALvrP — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2018

The inspection of bridges is being conducted after the collapse of the Andheri bridge collapse due to heavy rains.

Ajay Chaudhari, Shiv Sena MLA said, “We had asked them to close the dangerous portion of the bridge, but the railways insisted on closing the entire bridge.”

