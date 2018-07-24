The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018 | Last Update : 02:47 PM IST

India, All India

Mumbai’s Lower Parel rail bridge closed for repairs; creates chaos

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 24, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2018, 1:13 pm IST

Lower Parel ROB has been closed for pedestrian and vehicle traffic after an inspection which stated structure as unsafe, owing to corrosion.

The bridge connects NM Joshi Marg to Elphinstone Road and Lower Parel. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The bridge connects NM Joshi Marg to Elphinstone Road and Lower Parel. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Another rail overbridge (ROB) closed for repairs creates chaos in and around Mumbai’s Lower Parel as both train travelers and motorists struggled to reach their offices. 

According to reports, Lower Parel ROB, the Delise bridge has been closed for both pedestrian and vehicle traffic after an inspection which stated structure as unsafe, owing to corrosion.  

The bridge connects NM Joshi Marg to Elphinstone Road and Lower Parel. It is mostly used by passengers traveling on Central Railway.

Commuters complained that the entire bridge shouldn’t have been closed and should have at least allowed the pedestrians to use the bridge as only a portion over railway line is dangerous. 

Railway commuters who wanted to exit from east side had no choice but to exit from the west side of the bridge which leads to a narrow lane which is already packed with vehicles and was dangerously crowded during peak hours. 

Traffic police have diverted the vehicles via Senapati Bapat Marg and NM Joshi Marg. People have been asked to use either Elphinstone Road or Mahalaxmi ROB for the east-west journey from Lower Parel. 

The bridge was built in 1921 and was found unsafe during an inspection by the Western Railway, BMC and IIT-Bombay team on July 17. 

The inspection of bridges is being conducted after the collapse of the Andheri bridge collapse due to heavy rains. 

Ajay Chaudhari, Shiv Sena MLA said, “We had asked them to close the dangerous portion of the bridge, but the railways insisted on closing the entire bridge.”
 

Tags: iit-bombay, western railway, lower parel bridge closed, andheri bridge collapse
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

2

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

3

Hindus-Muslims join hands to clean up post Bahuda Yatra in Odisha

4

End of world: Longest Blood Moon of century to spark apocalypse next week

5

Watch: Taimur's playdate with Yash, Roohi is too cute, but KJo embarrasses Kareena

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham