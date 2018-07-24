The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018 | Last Update : 06:41 AM IST

India, All India

Mufti’s uncle Madni resigns as PDP V-P to placate rebels

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jul 24, 2018, 4:49 am IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2018, 4:49 am IST

Submitted my resignation in larger interests of party, says Madni.

Muhammad Sartaj Madni
 Muhammad Sartaj Madni

Srinagar: Muhammad Sartaj Madni, the maternal uncle of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday resigned as the vice-president of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

The sources said that Mr Madni quit after being asked to do so by Ms Mufti, the party president, in an attempt to patch up with rebels who have publicly accused her of “ruining” the PDP by promoting nepotism. Mr Madni is also facing charges of corruption and misusing his official position and family bond with Ms Mufti to serve his own interests.

Mr Madni is reported to have strongly denied the allegations. He maintained that he submitted his resignation to the PDP president “in the larger interests of the party and for its strengthening, stability and unity”.

The party sources said that some of the disgruntled party men, including legislators, had conveyed to Ms Mufti that it was possible to patch things up with her if Mr Madni is removed from the post of vice-president. They have also asked her to distant herself from some other people who they think have tarnished the image of the PDP through their actions.

More than half a dozen PDP lawmakers had earlier this month raised the banner of revolt against Ms Mufti and publicly accused her of obliterating the party by promoting nepotism and ‘khandani raaj (family rule). They insisted that there was urgent need of looking for an alternative to the tradition of “family rule” in Jammu and Kashmir.

It was former minister and Shia cleric Imran Reza Ansari who first spoke against Ms Mufti publicly days after she had to quit as chief minister after the PDP’s ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) walked out of the coalition government resulting into it premature collapse. He had publicly said that he and others feel suffocated in the party.

“Mufti Muhammad Sayeed had a dream of making this party a force to reckon with but he never allowed his relatives to get on his nerves. Ever since Ms Mehboobaji took over we do see mamaji, tayaji and bhai sahib ruling the roost,” he had said.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, sartaj madni
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

End of world: Longest Blood Moon of century to spark apocalypse next week

2

Watch: Taimur's playdate with Yash, Roohi is too cute, but KJo embarrasses Kareena

3

Watch: Salman, Jacqueline set the stage on fire at Poorna Patel’s wedding

4

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

5

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham