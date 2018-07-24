Monkey menace at residence, Venkaiah Naidu seeks solutions in Rajya Sabha

Naidu, who is the Chairman of the Upper House, said the official residence of the Vice President of India is facing monkey menace.

New Delhi: Monkey menace has now struck the official residence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Ram Kumar Kashyap of the Indian National Lok Dal raised the issue of monkey menace in the national capital through a zero hour mention in the Rajya Sabha.

He said monkeys uproot plants as well as carry away clothes left out for drying. A Member of Parliament was delayed for a committee meeting as he was attacked by monkeys, he said asking the government to find a solution to the problem.

"Hope Maneka Gandhi is not there," he remarked in a lighter vein referring to animal rights activists and Union Minister. "Some solution has to be found about monkey menace in Delhi," he told Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel.