The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018 | Last Update : 06:41 AM IST

India, All India

Mayawati says BSP has no presence on social media

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Jul 24, 2018, 4:53 am IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2018, 4:53 am IST

Maya said that people should not believe in such fake posts on the social media because people who float these accounts are not related to the party.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (Photo: File)
 Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday denied that the party had any presence on the social media. Ms Mayawati said that all accounts on the social media in the name of the Bahujan Samaj Party were ‘fake’.

Ms Mayawati said that people should not believe in such fake posts on the social media because people who float these accounts are not related to the party. She further clarified that it was only Mr Sudhindra Bhadauria, who had been designated as the official spokesman of the BSP and no other person is authorised to represent the party on TV channels.

The BSP president pointed out that one Devashish Jararia had launched a website “BSP Youth” which had nothing to do with the BSP and was designed to fool the people. “This fake website is asking people to give money to enroll as BSP members which is totally false and illegal,” she said.

Tags: mayawati, social media
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

End of world: Longest Blood Moon of century to spark apocalypse next week

2

Watch: Taimur's playdate with Yash, Roohi is too cute, but KJo embarrasses Kareena

3

Watch: Salman, Jacqueline set the stage on fire at Poorna Patel’s wedding

4

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

5

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham