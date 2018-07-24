Mayawati says BSP has no presence on social media

Maya said that people should not believe in such fake posts on the social media because people who float these accounts are not related to the party.

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday denied that the party had any presence on the social media. Ms Mayawati said that all accounts on the social media in the name of the Bahujan Samaj Party were ‘fake’.

Ms Mayawati said that people should not believe in such fake posts on the social media because people who float these accounts are not related to the party. She further clarified that it was only Mr Sudhindra Bhadauria, who had been designated as the official spokesman of the BSP and no other person is authorised to represent the party on TV channels.

The BSP president pointed out that one Devashish Jararia had launched a website “BSP Youth” which had nothing to do with the BSP and was designed to fool the people. “This fake website is asking people to give money to enroll as BSP members which is totally false and illegal,” she said.